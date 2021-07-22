Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 268.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 232,779 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.60.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

