Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $281.40 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

