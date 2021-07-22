Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 630 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 547.37. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The firm has a market cap of £496.92 million and a P/E ratio of -130.23.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

