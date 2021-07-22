Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Liberty Broadband worth $128,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $174.49. 9,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,000. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.47. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

