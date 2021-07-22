Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

