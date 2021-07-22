Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

MCW stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

