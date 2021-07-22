Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

