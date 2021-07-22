Mizuho Boosts EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $104,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

