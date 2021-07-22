MML Investors Services LLC Buys 232 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

CLIX stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91.

