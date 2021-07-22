MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.