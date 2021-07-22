MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIK. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIK opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $3.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.