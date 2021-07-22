MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 36,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.22 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.80.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

