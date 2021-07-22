MML Investors Services LLC Invests $339,000 in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Fort L.P. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $50.50 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

