MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $390.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.70. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

