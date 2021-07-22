MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9,927.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at $745,000.

Shares of EWI opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

