MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

