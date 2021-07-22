Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $49.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Model N by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

MODN opened at $32.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

