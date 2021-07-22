Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Price Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $58.82. Approximately 2,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 454,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

