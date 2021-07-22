Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $402,510.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total value of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $12.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.30. 319,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 197.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.