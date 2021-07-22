Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDDY. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.73.

GDDY opened at $85.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $135,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

