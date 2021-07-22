Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDDY. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.73.
GDDY opened at $85.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75.
In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $135,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.