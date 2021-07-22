Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.51% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $550,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $106.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

