Morgan Stanley Buys 259,679 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Target were worth $566,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $256.05 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $256.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

