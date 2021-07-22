Morgan Stanley Buys 387,647 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $758,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $185,394,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $104.52 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.