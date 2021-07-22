Morgan Stanley Has $505.24 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $505,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $284.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

