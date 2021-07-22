Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 209.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ASML worth $831,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ASML by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $721.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $680.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $723.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.