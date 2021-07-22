Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a $6.40 price target on Meggitt and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

MEGGF stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

