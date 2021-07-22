Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.