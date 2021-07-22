Morgan Stanley Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.
AEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.
Shares of AEE opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.
In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
