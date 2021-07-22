Morgan Stanley Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of AEE opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

