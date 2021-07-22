Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,781 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $2,703,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

MORN stock opened at $253.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Morningstar by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

