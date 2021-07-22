Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 861,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. EMX Royalty makes up approximately 1.4% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned about 1.01% of EMX Royalty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,653. EMX Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.