Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Movado Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at $4,287,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

