MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.56.

MP Materials stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 34.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

