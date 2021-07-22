Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MTL opened at C$12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.90. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.18.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

