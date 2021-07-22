Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.75 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.
MTL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.23.
Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.37. 552,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,597. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.90. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$8.28 and a one year high of C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
