MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 6,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,322,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
MPLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MultiPlan by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 68.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 40.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 545,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.