MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 6,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,322,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

MPLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MultiPlan by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 68.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 40.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 545,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.