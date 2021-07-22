Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €300.00 ($352.94) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

