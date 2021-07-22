Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

