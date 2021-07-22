Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 176.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

