Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $185.29. 15,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,044. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $187.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

