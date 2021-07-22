Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.71

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.71 and last traded at $181.99, with a volume of 18657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.15.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.