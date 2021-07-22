National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$41.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of SU stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $125,404,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,810,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

