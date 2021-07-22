National Bank Financial Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.03.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$16.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.91 and a 52-week high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.189768 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,177,498. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

