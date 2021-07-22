National Bankshares Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.94.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.27 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

