National Bankshares Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$15.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.86.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.40.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.