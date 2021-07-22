National Bankshares Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$15.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.86.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$7.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.40.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

