Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GASNY. Societe Generale set a $5.21 target price on Naturgy Energy Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,632. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

