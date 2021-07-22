Nebulas Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.50 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00086188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.81 or 0.00859221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006280 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,932,623 coins and its circulating supply is 59,416,825 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

