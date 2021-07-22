Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $1,621,200.00.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

