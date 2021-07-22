Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTOIY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

