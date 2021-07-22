Nestree Hits 1-Day Volume of $773,280.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $773,280.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,363.23 or 1.00103489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00035751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009673 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

