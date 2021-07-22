Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $645.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $650.00 to $645.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $513.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.07. The stock has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

